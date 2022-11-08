Credit Suisse Group Lowers Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $117.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.54.

NYSE:RCL opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after acquiring an additional 201,750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

