Credit Suisse Group Trims Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price to $47.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.30.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of KYMR opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at $64,499,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 545,525 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202 in the last three months. 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 269.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 439,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 172,839 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.