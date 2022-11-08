CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Holdings Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth about $1,965,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 30.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth about $26,200,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 112,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CRH from €59.00 ($59.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.