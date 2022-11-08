Cross Staff Investments Inc Buys 22,775 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,547.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $923.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

