Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 494,925 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,081.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 494,925 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 148,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 142,637 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,110.3% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,469.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,641.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 243,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 229,123 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $923.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

