Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 760 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.