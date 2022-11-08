Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytosorbents

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 35,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,374.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 316.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.