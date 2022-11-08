DA Davidson Increases 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $9.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLWS. Benchmark lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

FLWS opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $554.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth approximately $8,734,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after buying an additional 638,593 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,520,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 394,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20,576.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 285,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

