Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

