Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,901.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $923.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.04 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

