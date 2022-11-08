Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 902,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 593,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

PLOW stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $864.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLOW shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

