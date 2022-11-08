Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 599,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

