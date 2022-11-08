Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.73.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Enovix has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 899,565 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 899,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $2,079,115. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

