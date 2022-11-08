Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 137,783 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 912,967 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,509,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 4,171.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,912,000 after acquiring an additional 424,597 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

