Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,896 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,484,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29,454.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 124,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 499.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 102,570 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,999,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,680,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $197.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.43. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $215.41.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

