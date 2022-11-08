Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,846 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

ADC opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.