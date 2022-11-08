Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45,943 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,943 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 89,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 118,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 681,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 73,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.