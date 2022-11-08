Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AEM opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

