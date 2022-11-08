Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $43,429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 372.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $21,824,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,060,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,811 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $15,564,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.17. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.