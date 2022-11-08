Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $666.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $911.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,150.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $647.10 and a 12-month high of $1,869.42.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 62.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

