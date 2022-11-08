Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.