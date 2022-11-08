Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.42) to GBX 1,380 ($15.89) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.89) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

