Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,638 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 350.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of WK stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.19. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $163.44.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 338.14% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

