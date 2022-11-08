Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 52,681 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 476,123 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,410,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,496,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 148,340 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.