Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,074 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 200,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 150,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,473. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.21.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $211.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

