Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of FR opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

