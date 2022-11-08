Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,721,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $78.50 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

