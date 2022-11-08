Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,608 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Okta by 5,021.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after buying an additional 531,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Okta by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after buying an additional 354,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

