Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 89.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5,557.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

