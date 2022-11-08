Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,004 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $791,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 461.0% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,398,000.
Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA CYA opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $25.79.
