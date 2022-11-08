Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 3.4 %

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE USPH opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.31.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.85%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

