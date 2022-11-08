Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

