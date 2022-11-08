Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.40) to €16.10 ($16.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($18.80) to €10.90 ($10.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

