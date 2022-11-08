Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.24 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

