Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.