Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,956,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 635.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

