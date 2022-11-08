Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 50.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 86,406 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 15,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.4 %

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

LNC stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

