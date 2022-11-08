Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 43.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.