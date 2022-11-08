Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

STLD stock opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

