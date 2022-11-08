Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

