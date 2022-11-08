Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.34 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 798.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

