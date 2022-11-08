Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.46 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 64,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 227.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 78.7% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

NYSE ASX opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

