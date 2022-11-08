Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. CWM LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 105.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 20.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

