Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.77 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Benchmark reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $204.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $349.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.21 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

