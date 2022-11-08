Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,817 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 176,593 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

