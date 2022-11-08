Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 211.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of BLDR opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

