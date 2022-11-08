Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Omnicell by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2,173.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell stock opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

