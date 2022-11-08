Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 164.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.