Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTM. TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,335.98 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,420.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,346.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,265.74.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

