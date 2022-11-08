Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,248 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 28,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $145.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,775. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EME. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

